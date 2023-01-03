ENTERTAINMENT

Nadia El-Gendy reveals the specifications of the man she desires

Special aspirations that the Egyptian artist Nadia El-Gendy dreams of in the new year, most notably returning to the cinema again, after she was absent from it for many years.

The “star of the masses” made a television intervention, in which she confirmed that if she did not stand in front of the camera, she could die, as the camera and cinema represent her entire life, especially since she has acted since she was a child, and the matter has become inside her.

But she stipulated standing in front of the camera in a work that she is convinced of and feels that there is a challenge to present it, noting that what is presented to her at the present time are repetitive works and superficial works that do not carry any meaning.

Affectionate and supportive

Al-Jundi talked about the arrival of a suitable lover with a suitable movie role, to announce the specifications that she needs in the next love.

She said that she wanted Ibn Halal to feel that he is a supporter, to be affectionate, to appreciate her value, and to feel safe next to him, which is very important.

Nadia El-Gendy

Nadia El-Gendy

The star of the masses also confirmed that cinema is her first and last love, but this did not prevent her from presenting dramas that achieved great public success.

In addition, Nadia Al-Jundi touched on her grace and maintaining her ideal weight, and that she deprives herself of some types of food, which is very harsh, but she wants to maintain her appearance.

