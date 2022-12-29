Nancy Ajram is the guest of “Sahranin” with Amir Karara on ON channel today and tomorrow

The Lebanese star, Nancy Ajram, will be a guest on the “Sahranin” program, by the star and the media, Amir Karara, on the ON channel, today, Thursday, and tomorrow, Friday, at ten o’clock in the evening, and it is the episode that carries many surprises and is interspersed with the star Nancy Ajram singing many of her favorite songs among her fans. .

A few days ago, the star, Nancy Ajram, released her new song, “Ya Eid”, through her official YouTube channel on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. The song is written and composed by Salim Assaf and distributed by Bassem Rizk. In the atmosphere of Christmas and holidays.

The Lebanese star, Nancy Ajram, released the clip of her new song, “Alashanak”, via YouTube, which was written by Shadi Nour, composed by Bilal Sorour, and distributed by Hani Yaqoub.

Nancy Ajram’s latest work was the song “Sah Sah”, in which she collaborated with international DJ Marshmello, and the song was written by Ahmed Aladdin and composed by Moody Saeed.

The star Nancy Ajram began her career with art at an early age at the age of 11, and since her first appearance in the song “I quarrel with you ah” in 2003, which achieved great success during this period, she managed to capture the viewers’ eyes due to her lightness and childish features until the present time.

Nancy Ajram was born in the village of Suhaila, Mount Lebanon Governorate. She started her artistic career since her childhood with the “Noujoum al-Mustaqbal” program, and won the gold medal in the category of folk music. In 1998, she released her first album entitled “Mohtajalak”, and then “Sheel Your Eyes About Me” in 1998. 2001, and then the third album, “Ya Salam” in 2003, which achieved a great spread and its star shone through the song “I quarrel with you ah” and its distinguished clip, which won the award for best video clip.