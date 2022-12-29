ENTERTAINMENT

Nancy Ajram responds to her refusal to sing with Nawal Al Zoghbi

08:21 PM

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Books – Hani Saber:

The artist, Nancy Ajram, responded to the rumors circulating on social media during the past hours about her refusal to sing with the artist, Nawal Al Zoghbi.

Nancy Ajram wrote, on her Twitter account: “This speech is wrong, unacceptable, and does not resemble the people who love me..I hope that I will not be forced to respond again to a story of this kind.”

And she added: “All the artists are participating (together) on this night, and together we will present the best party, away from all the talk that came out or is reasonable to come out.”

And the pioneers of social networking sites circulated a post saying: “The Queen of Arab Pop, Nancy Ajram, refused to sing with restaurant singer Nawal Al Zoghbi, after Nawal asked several times to sing with her, and that there be a duet that brings them together.”

Nancy Ajram recently published a video with her family behind the scenes of filming a video clip for her song “Ya Eid” on the occasion of New Year 2023, birthdays and Christmas.

And Nancy appeared, in the new video that she posted on her official Facebook page, in an atmosphere of fun, dancing, singing and cuddling her daughters, as her husband appeared with her, and commented: “And behind the scenes there was also a feast.”

Nancy promoted the clip and published a video clip, through her official account on the “Instagram” website, and the artist’s family appeared in a snapshot of the song, as they celebrated “Christmas.” The audience commented on the great similarity between the artist and her youngest daughter, and described her as a “copy of her.”

Nassi Ajram commented on the video, saying: “Let’s celebrate Christmas together, now on my official YouTube channel.”

The song “Ya Eid” is written and composed by Salim Assaf and arranged by Bassem Rizk.

