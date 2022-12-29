Nancy Ajram sings “Kammenna” in the “Sahranin” program

The star sang Nancy Ajram The studio of the Sahranin program “Kaminna” by the star Mohamed Fouad, during her hosting of the program presented by the artist Amir Karara and broadcast on channel on, where the audience interacted with her during her singing, after she confirmed during the meeting her strong love for that song, which she described as strange, and that she always loves unusual songs. .



Nancy Ajram also revealed her love for her song “If I Ask You, Are You Egyptian”, and that she considers Egypt to be her second country, and she always wanted to present a song for her, until the opportunity arose when she met composer Walid Saad and offered her the song, and from the first moment she loved the song and decided to She sings it, and the song achieved great success, and she was asked even in Egyptian weddings.



A few days ago, the star, Nancy Ajram, released her new song, “Ya Eid”, through her official YouTube channel on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. The song is written and composed by Salim Assaf and distributed by Bassem Rizk. In the atmosphere of Christmas and holidays.



Nancy Ajram’s latest work was the song “Sah Sah”, in which she collaborated with international DJ Marshmello, and the song was written by Ahmed Aladdin and composed by Moody Saeed.



The star Nancy Ajram began her career with art at an early age at the age of 11, and since her first appearance in the song “I quarrel with you ah” in 2003, which achieved great success during this period, she managed to capture the viewers’ eyes due to her lightness and childish features until the present time.



Nancy Ajram was born in the village of Suhaila, Mount Lebanon Governorate. She started her artistic career since her childhood with the “Noujoum al-Mustaqbal” program, and won the gold medal in the category of folk music. In 1998, she released her first album entitled “Mohtajalak”, and then “Sheel Your Eyes About Me” in 1998. 2001, and then the third album, “Ya Salam” in 2003, which achieved a great spread and its star shone through the song “I quarrel with you ah” and its distinguished clip, which won the award for best video clip.