Nawal Al Zoghbi reveals her new song in 2023..and this is the date of its release

The Lebanese singer, Nawal Al Zoghbi, revealed her latest song in 2023, titled “I Am Not WhatsApp”, which is scheduled to be released on January 4, on her official YouTube channel.

Nawal published a teaser video of the song on her official page on the short tweets site, “Twitter”.

SOON…#I_Mish_Batsab

٤ / ١ / ٢٠٢٣ – Nawal El Zoghbi (@NawalElZoghbi) January 2, 2023

In another context, the artist Nawal Al Zoghbi recently revived the “Trio Night” concert as part of the activities of the Riyadh season, and the artist Nawal Al Zoghbi appeared with the artist Latifa on the stage.

Nawal Al-Zoghbi caused an embarrassing situation for the artist, Latifa, on the stage during the trio segment that brought them together, as Nawal Al-Zoghbi prevented Latifa from singing and removed the mic from her, and Nawal Al-Zoghbi continued singing the piece instead.

Nawal Al-Zoghbi commented on the situation, saying: “Latuf, you are my sister, my friend, and a great artist … and I was happy that we sang together, and the movement that took place on the stage was very spontaneous and loving.”

The latest work of Nawal Al Zoghbi

It is reported that Nawal Al Zoghbi’s latest work is the song “Farha”, which achieved great success after it was released on the famous YouTube video site. It is written by Hani Saroo, composed by Ahmed Zaeem and distributed by Amr Al Khodary.