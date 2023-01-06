Paula Anzeke..weaves her artwork with wool, cashmere, and “spice”.

Through threads and woven works in different shapes, the Italian artist, Paola Anzecke, presented her visual vision in an exhibition titled “A Tangled Issue”, as part of the “Loro Piana” program for the artist-in-residence at the Tashkeel Center in Dubai. Anzika wove her own story of art from wool and cashmere threads, and woven through repeated hand movements works in which she traced the fine details of the craft, coloring and formulation of the fabric. During her stay in the Emirates, the Italian artist used the local heritage, and carried out her work after she conducted a process of exploration and research throughout the country.

The works that Anzike presented at the exhibition, which runs until January 10, carried a special approach to threads, as she formulated unusual forms from them, stripped them of the stereotypical shape of the fabric, and made of their interweaving infinite forms. The artist was attracted to the craft of weaving and specific types of threads, because the materials affect the final form of the work, as well as the methods of design, and for this she used to weave from the threads what resembled the nets that hang from the ceiling of the hall, or intertwine on the walls, and then deliberately design the braids from other threads Softer. The artist was not satisfied with crafting huge shapes, but rather deliberately presenting small-sized textiles, and designed them in the form of utensils that are used in the Emirates.

The artist researched the hidden culture in the Emirates, and during her tour in the country, she collected shells, crystals, stones, corals, herbs, and other natural elements, and presented them as part of her art exhibition. I deliberately collected all these forms to express the local culture on the one hand, and the intertwined cultures in the Emirates on the other hand, as well as to indicate the importance of research in the artwork. It also presented pieces of art that could be worn, to allow the audience the opportunity to enjoy art and explore it closely, as the interactive works carry the concept of exploration, touch, and direct contact with the materials.

Paula Anzeke spoke about her exhibition to «Emirates Today», and said: «I started with this project four years ago, when I was invited by (Loro Piana) to work on fabrics and yarns, especially on natural woolen threads, I arrived in the Emirates and began to study the hidden history in the country Research is the starting point of my work. She added: «I first visited the places that are not seen much in the city, including the ancient sites in the Jumeirah region, and I found that there are two scenes facing each other, which are the old places with the modern, and for this I focused in my work on small details, as I visited the city of Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah. , and sabkha, and collected a lot of natural elements from it, with the use of fabrics from (Loro Piana) ».

Anzeka worked on coloring the fabrics and threads with natural spices, as she was exposing them to the sun, so that she could get the colors she wanted, using the craft of weaving textiles and wool to formulate artistic forms. She likened this craft, which she has been working on for years, to the human body, especially the bones that bear a shape similar to fabric, indicating that from this standpoint she is working to redefine the concept of knitting, which she loves and carries many memories of her because of the work of her grandmother and mother in sewing.

Anzika used a lot of spices in coloring cashmere and wool, and pointed out that she put the spices that are used in cooking and coloring rice, such as turmeric and saffron, but without adding water to these spices, as she relied on the sun to fix the color. She noted that ancient civilizations, including the Romans, used spices for coloring, explaining that “returning to the history of arts and their ancient methods gives the artist a lot of new information.”

Anzke believes in sustainability in art, and indicated that she chose these tools and techniques, because she believes that sustainability should be a lifestyle applied in all fields. She indicated that she tested natural elements with textiles, and the biggest challenge in this project was to combine the materials found in Loro Piana with the materials she found in nature. Natural elements are the first source of inspiration, and research is the most important part of the project. Find a formula to present all the elements harmoniously. She stressed that the project took years in the research phase, but its implementation took up to four months, knowing that textiles remain unchanged for an infinite number of years, and this differs from other materials that may be used in arts.

color biography

Artist Paola Anzike was born in 1975 in Italy and works in Milan and Turin, Italy. She holds a degree from the Brera Academy of Fine Arts in Milan, and from the Superior School of Visual Arts. She presented a number of solo and group exhibitions in many countries, including Italy, Azerbaijan and the UAE.

She has participated in several artist-in-residence programs in many countries, including the New Roots Foundation Program, the Temporaries Program in Switzerland, the Hiyab Residency Program in Finland, and the Artist-in-Residence Program in São Paulo. She collaborated with the College of Arts at the University of Technology in Taiwan, Shaanxi, China, and published her study “Voices of the Earth” in Industrye Publishing.

• «I visited the places that are not seen much in the city, and I found that there are two scenes facing each other, and they are the old places with the modern ones».



• «I focused in my work on the small details, as I visited Al-Ain, Ras Al-Khaimah, and Al-Sabkha, and I collected many natural elements from them».