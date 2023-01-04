“Pop Legend” Tom Jones sings in Dubai

Tomorrow, the international British singer, Sir Tom Jones, will perform a concert in the “Burj Al Arab”, in the open air “Marina Garden” square, on an outdoor stage built especially for the event. The 82-year-old popular singer, dubbed a pop legend, will perform a collection of famous songs that have accompanied generations of audiences. And the event organizers announced that guests will enjoy the atmosphere with an elite group of Sir Jones fans, in addition to the red carpet event and a private reception.

Dubai ■ Emirates today