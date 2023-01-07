ENTERTAINMENT

Prince Harry describes the Afghans he killed as ‘chess pieces’

Posted on

It is expected that Prince Harry’s book, entitled “Spare” or “Reserve”, will be published next Tuesday, and it is also expected that it will include resounding statements by the prince who rose up and rebelled against his family. The BBC news channel was able to obtain a copy of the book, after it was leaked and put up for sale in Spain before the scheduled sale date, to show that the second son of King Charles III was mentioned in the book – in which he deals primarily with his family problems with his father, brother and me. Britain’s Prince William era – his experience as a soldier, his war in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, and his killing of 25 Afghans in the Helmand region, describing them as “chess pieces”.

This description angered Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader. He responded to Prince Harry with a tweet on his Twitter account, in which he said: “Mr. Harry! Those you killed were not chess pieces, they were human beings, and they had families waiting for their return.” He added, “I do not expect that (the International Criminal Court) will summon you or convict human rights activists; Because they are deaf and blind and will turn a blind eye to you.”

This description was also deplored by former British Army Colonel Tim Collins, who sent a strongly worded letter to Prince Harry, in which he said: “This is not your behavior in the army, it is not how we think.” He described Prince Harry’s book in an interview with a media outlet as a tragic fraud. To make money, he added, “Harry has now turned against the other family (the army), who once embraced him.”
