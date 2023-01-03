Prince Harry, despite the “fiery accusations”: I want my father and brother back

In a promotional clip for the upcoming meeting with ITV News, he said Prince Harry”It didn’t need to be that way.”

He went on to talk about the struggles he faced within the Royal familysaying, “It never needed to be this way, the diversion and laying (of stories). I want a family, not an institution.”

In a scathing attack, he added: “They feel it is somehow better to keep us (Harry and Megan) are bad guys.

In what appears to be a direct attempt to extend the hand of reconciliation, Harry said: “They did not show any willingness to reconcile.. I would like my father and brother back.”

The 90-minute episode will air two days before the publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spear” on January 10, as a publicity stunt for the book.

A source told The Sunday Times that the book “is aimed at his brother Prince William And his wife as well Kate Middleton”, pointing out that it (the book) is “worse for the royal family than I expected.”

He continued: “It’s all exposed. Charles comes out of it better than I expected, but it’s hard on William, in particular, and even Kate gets some criticism.”

And the source considered that because of the “exact details and description of the fight between the brothers,” he “couldn’t see how Harry and William would be able to reconcile after that.”

This comes at a time when Prince Harry gave an interview to the famous American “90 Minutes” program, for the benefit of “CBS News”, which will be broadcast, Sunday, in the United States.

In the promotional clip for the meeting, Harry also attacked his family, saying that “silence is the ultimate betrayal,” referring to the royal family’s failure to defend him and his wife, Megan Markle, in the face of media reports that attacked them fiercely.

He added, “Every time I tried to do this in private, there were briefings, leaks, and planting stories against me and my wife.”