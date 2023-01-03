ENTERTAINMENT

Prince Harry, despite the “fiery accusations”: I want my father and brother back

Posted on

In a promotional clip for the upcoming meeting with ITV News, he said Prince Harry”It didn’t need to be that way.”

He went on to talk about the struggles he faced within the Royal familysaying, “It never needed to be this way, the diversion and laying (of stories). I want a family, not an institution.”

In a scathing attack, he added: “They feel it is somehow better to keep us (Harry and Megan) are bad guys.

In what appears to be a direct attempt to extend the hand of reconciliation, Harry said: “They did not show any willingness to reconcile.. I would like my father and brother back.”

The 90-minute episode will air two days before the publication of Prince Harry’s autobiography “Spear” on January 10, as a publicity stunt for the book.

A source told The Sunday Times that the book “is aimed at his brother Prince William And his wife as well Kate Middleton”, pointing out that it (the book) is “worse for the royal family than I expected.”

He continued: “It’s all exposed. Charles comes out of it better than I expected, but it’s hard on William, in particular, and even Kate gets some criticism.”

And the source considered that because of the “exact details and description of the fight between the brothers,” he “couldn’t see how Harry and William would be able to reconcile after that.”

This comes at a time when Prince Harry gave an interview to the famous American “90 Minutes” program, for the benefit of “CBS News”, which will be broadcast, Sunday, in the United States.

In the promotional clip for the meeting, Harry also attacked his family, saying that “silence is the ultimate betrayal,” referring to the royal family’s failure to defend him and his wife, Megan Markle, in the face of media reports that attacked them fiercely.

He added, “Every time I tried to do this in private, there were briefings, leaks, and planting stories against me and my wife.”

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

407
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
350
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
335
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
296
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
285
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
277
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
272
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
268
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
267
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
264
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top