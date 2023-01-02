Prince Harry: I want my dad and my brother back

Andre Rodin-Paul

BBC News

7 hours ago

image copyright Harry: The Interview on ITV1 at 9pm on 8 January photo comment, Prince Harry is due to publish his autobiography on January 10

“I’d like my dad back, I’d like my brother back,” Prince Harry said in a promotional clip for an interview he gave ahead of the release of his autobiography.

In the promotional clip for the interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Prince Harry says they “have never shown any willingness to reconcile”, although it is not clear who he is referring to.

The prince also said he was “betrayed” in a promotional clip broadcast by CBS.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

CBS and ITV only released two short promotional clips. Both interviews will be broadcast on January 8, two days before the publication of his autobiography.

In the CBS promotional clip, Prince Harry – Duke of Sussex – speaks to “60 Minutes” journalist Anderson Cooper in what the broadcaster described as “explosive”.

The duke claims he was “betrayed” by “briefings, leaks and fabricating stories against me and my wife”.

“The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’,” he said, “but it’s just a motto.”

“They will supply a reporter or have a conversation with them, and that reporter will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the end of it, they will say they have contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.”

“But the whole story is the suspension of Buckingham Palace,” he added.

“So when we’ve been told for the past six years, ‘We can’t issue a statement to protect you’, while you do that for other family members, there comes a point where silence is treason.”

ITV said her interview would cover Prince Harry’s personal relationships and “unheard of details” about the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The interview was filmed in California, where Harry’s family lives, and also included the duke’s reference to “leaking and planting” stories, before adding: “I want a family, not an institution.”

“They feel as if it’s better to go some way with portraying us as the bad guys.”

An autobiography of Prince Harry will be released on January 10, which is expected to provide details of his rifts with his brother, Prince William.

Publisher Penguin Random House describes the biography as “a nuanced edition packed with insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-earned wisdom about the eternal supremacy of love over grief.”

The biography comes after the release of the documentary “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix, in which Prince Harry said it was “terrifying” that his brother was “yelling and yelling” at him during a meeting to discuss the couple’s future in the royal family. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the allegations made on the programme.

The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about why they decided to abandon royal duties and move to the United States, and criticized the British press and the inner workings of the royal establishment.

Analysis by Daniela Relph, royal correspondent

There was the interview with Oprah Winfrey. Then Netflix. And now we have Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper.

The topics discussed are very much what we’ve heard from both Harry and Meghan so far – an institution that hasn’t supported them, a hard-to-fix family breakdown, and a media manipulated by Buckingham Palace.

The difference this time may be the two people who did the interviews.

So far, the story at hand has been from Harry and Meghan’s perspective.

They talked about their grief and frustration.

With no comment from Buckingham Palace, it is difficult to offer another side to the story.

But Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper are respected journalists.

It’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t want the conversation to be more challenging and refined this time around with Prince Harry than anything we’ve heard so far.