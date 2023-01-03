Prince Harry: My family has shown no desire for reconciliation

Prince Harry said he wanted to live in a “family, not an institution,” revealing that his family had shown no desire whatsoever for reconciliation, in an interview ahead of the release of his memoir, “Spare.”

In a promotional clip for Harry’s interview with British news network ITV, the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex said: “I want a family, not an institution..I would like to restore my relationship with my father and my brother,” adding: “They feel as if it is better that we appear as the bad guys.” They showed no desire whatsoever for reconciliation.

The highly anticipated memoir will be released on January 10, just weeks after the broadcast of a documentary series about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, that broke records as the most-watched documentary on Netflix.