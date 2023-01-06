Prince Harry’s confessions about Afghanistan raise security concerns

British Prince Harry admitted killing 25 Taliban fighters during his second participation in the war against the movement in Afghanistan between 2012 and 2013.

Harry added in his memoirs, which will be published soon in a book under the title “Spear”, that he “was not proud or ashamed of killing,” noting that he considered his victims “chess pieces, which had to be removed.”

While many soldiers do not know how many fighters were killed, according to a newspaper The TimesIn his memoirs, Harry said that “in the age of Apaches and laptop computers” he was able to say “accurately how many enemy combatants I killed”.

Harry wrote in his diary: “It seemed to me necessary, not to be afraid of this number, so my number is 25, it is not the number that satisfies me, but it does not embarrass me,” adding: “You cannot kill people if you look at them as people,” so he considered my fighters The Taliban “chess pieces removed from the board … get rid of the bad guys.”

Referring to the number of people he killed, Harry said: “Of course, I would have preferred not to have that number on my military resume, or in my head, but I would also have preferred to live in a world without the Taliban, a world without war.”

In his book “Spear” (reserve), Harry said that it was during the “noise and confusion of the fighting” that he saw the rebels he killed, on the principle of “finishing out the bad guys before they can kill the good guys”.

According to the British newspaper, these statements increase the risk of targeting Harry by terrorists, explaining that it is unusual for British soldiers to discuss publicly the number of people killed in battle.

The newspaper pointed out that a group of terrorists who carried out attacks in Britain, attributed their actions to the deployment of the British army in Afghanistan.

Harry’s statements come at a time when he lost the possibility of obtaining special protection from the British police, after he gave up his royal duties in 2020, according to the Times.

As a result of this decision, the British prince initiated a lawsuit against the Ministry of the Interior related to re-providing security arrangements for him and his family when they are in the United Kingdom, noting that he “inherited a security risk from birth and for life,” because of his family and fame.

In his new book, Prince Harry talks about “losing his virginity” and the intimate scenes of Megan British Prince Harry confirmed, in his memoirs, which will be published soon in a book entitled “Spear”, that he felt great regret when he watched his wife, Megan Markle, as she filmed an intimate scene in the famous series “Suits”.

Prince Harry was deployed as a forward air controller in Afghanistan’s Helmand province during his first tour of duty there in 2007-2008, which was cut short, before returning between 2012-2013.

During his second tour, Harry helped provide helicopter support for ISAF and Afghan forces operating throughout the province.

It should be noted that the word “spear” means reserve, and thus the title of the book of notes is taken from an old saying in royal and aristocratic circles: “The first son is an heir to titles, power and wealth, and the second is a reserve in case anything happens to the firstborn.”