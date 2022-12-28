Ramadan 2023.. The director of the series, Nelly Karim, publishes her first behind-the-scenes photo

Director Mohamed El-Adl revealed the latest behind-the-scenes image of Nelly Karim’s series, “Nadra’s Coin,” which will be shown in the Ramadan 2023 drama.

Al-Adl published the photo, accompanied by the artist, Nelly Karim, while she was wearing Upper Egypt clothes, where she will present for the first time a Upper Egyptian character, and wrote a comment on it: A rare currency, Ramadan 2023, God willing, written by Medhat Al-Adl, Nelly Karim, love is all hard.

Actress Nelly Karim had expressed her fear that her series “Nadra Coin” would be criticized, especially as it belongs to the Upper Egypt drama.

And she said in previous statements: “Of course, she is very worried, may God protect us, because we want to do a good thing, a respectable thing, and a need that is done with correct principles. You have clothes, traditions and language.”

She continued: “I did not meet a character like the one I presented, but there are certainly many characters in it. The series is not taken from a true story, it is written by Medhat al-Adl.”

It is noteworthy that the series “Nadra Currency” was written by Medhat Al-Adl, starring Nelly Karim, Jamal Suleiman, Kamal Abu Rayya, Ahmed Eid, Jumana Murad, and Farida Saif Al-Nasr.