Ramy Sabry presents “You Think About Me Saat”, the sixth song of his new album | news

The artist, Ramy Sabry, released his new song, “Betfakkerni Saat,” as part of his new album, “Maaya Will Be Creative.”

“You Think About Me Hours”, written by Tamer Hussein, composed by Ahmed Hussein, and arranged by Tarek Tawakol.

Ramy Sabry published a clip of the song through his account on the Instagram website, and commented, “A song that reminds me of hours from Maaya’s album will be creative. Now, listen to it in full on YouTube.”

Ramy Sabry

The song “You Think About Me Saat” is the sixth single from his new album.

Ramy Sabry had decided to release the songs of his new album, “Maaya Will Creative”, successively, as the first songs of the album, which bear the same name, were released, and then the song “Maybe Khair” was released, written by Ahmed Ali Musa, composed by Ramy Sabry, distributed by Mix and Master, Tarek Tawakul. .

Then he released the song “When I miss you”, written by Ahmed Ali Musa, composed by Ramy Sabry, mixed and mastered by Tarek Tawakul.

After that, he released the song “We Are in a Second Time”, written by Muhammad Al-Qayati, composed by Ramy Sabry, distributed by Mix and Master Tarek Tawakul.

Ramy Sabry

And the fifth, “You Are the Original”, written by Tamer Hussein, composed by Aziz El Shafei, and arranged by Mix and Master Tamim.

