Saad Lamjarred announces his intention to enter the world of cinema

Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred announced his intention to enter the field of cinematic acting, indicating that he had received many offers, and he is currently choosing between them, and is looking for a role close to him.

And Lamjarred added, during a press conference held on Wednesday evening in the coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, hours before his concert in the same city: “I have many offers to present a movie, and I choose between them now, because I want to enter the cinema with a strong work, because the beginning is important, especially in Cinema”.

He continued, “I am looking for a role close to me, especially at the beginning, and I hope that the audience will accept me as an actor, just as the singer loved me.”

It is noteworthy that Saad Lamjarred’s concert in Egypt faced calls on social media, demanding that he be prevented from residing, due to the accusation of the Moroccan artist in many cases of rape and harassment.

However, the Syndicate of Musical Professions in Egypt confirmed that it would grant Saad Lamjarred a permit to hold the concert.

This concert is the second for the Moroccan artist in Egypt this year, as he performed last May in a large public concert.