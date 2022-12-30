ENTERTAINMENT

Saad Lamjarred sings “Sawah” and “Your Story Eh” at the New Year’s Eve party in Sharm El-Sheikh

The Moroccan star, Saad Lamjarred, chose to sing the song “Sawah” by the Nightingale Abdel Halim Hafez, and chose from the songs of the plateau, Amr Diab, the song “What is your story?”Sharm El-Shaikh Within the International City New Year’s celebrations.

The Moroccan star, Saad Lamjarred, performed the concert in Sharm El-Sheikh with the song “Oday Al-Kalam”, and he performed with the song a dance show with his band amid the applause of all the attendees. The concert is a group of stars from the art, sports and media community.

After the end of the song, Saad said, directing his words to the present audience: My greetings and love to all of you, my dear audience, and I send you a message of greetings from the Moroccan people to the Egyptian people and their ancient fans.

The ceremony is the second for Saad Lamjarred in Egypt in 2022, as he previously performed a wedding in May, in the presence of a large number of artists, and this ceremony is specially prepared for foreign delegations celebrating Christmas in Egypt, which will contribute to revitalizing and supporting tourism.

It is worth noting that Saad Lamjarred had recently married Ghaitha Al-Allaki, in November 2022, a Moroccan businesswoman, and Saad Lamjarred published pictures of the marriage ceremony, and attached them to a comment, saying: “Thank you to the family and loved ones in dear Morocco, and to everyone who congratulated us and to the dear followers and fans of all over the world without exception.

