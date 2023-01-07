Sad and tired.. George Wassouf’s first appearance after his son’s death

The Syrian artist appeared George wasouf For the first time after announcing the death of his son Wadih, at dawn today, Saturday, in the mourning house, where he appeared sad and tired.

The “Sultan of Tarab” was afflicted by the death of his son Wadih, as a result of the repercussions of gastric sleeve surgery, as it was supposed to be a minor surgery, but the surgery caused his death.

The news of the death came hours after the family announced that the late young man had been transferred to a hospital in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in critical condition, following the gastric sleeve operation that he had undergone more than a week ago.

Although the operation was declared a success at the time, Wadih suffered internal bleeding that took his life.