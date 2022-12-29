Salah Abdullah joins the family of the series “Hazrat El Omda”

The great artist, Salah Abdullah, joined the family of the series “Hazrat Al-Omda”, starring the artist, Ruby, and it is scheduled to be shown in the Ramadan race 2023 AD.

The series “Hazrat Al-Omda”, written by Ibrahim Issa, discusses “the issue of women in society through a young woman assuming the position of mayor of her village to face all the challenges of reality.” A large group of stars and artists, led by Ruby, Samiha Ayoub, Basma, and Muhammad Mahmoud Abdulaziz, participate in it. , Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, Wafaa Amer, Edward, Mahmoud Hafez, Ihab Fahmy, Ahmed Badir, Ahmed Rizk, Karim Abdel-Khalek, Mohamed El-Sawy, Nahla Salama, Hossam Dagher, and Saula Omar, and directed by Adel Adeeb.

The work revolves around a social and suspenseful framework around Ruby, who embodies the personality of an American university graduate, and her family is trying to force her into the vertical position in order to hide their shady business.

In another context, Salah Abdullah participates in the series “Why La 3”, with Nelly Karim, and embodies the role of her father. It is written by Maryam Naoum and directed by Nadine Khan.