Salma Abu Deif… with a dazzling look in Pharaonic clothes in the latest photo session… Watch now

We thank you for your interest in reading the news of Salma Abu Deif… with a dazzling look in pharaonic clothes in the latest photo session.. .. Watch now on our website and now with details

Abu Dhabi – Ahmed Al-Jazzar – The artist, Salma Abu Deif, underwent a new photo session for an international magazine interested in fashion and fashion.

Salma Abu Deif, on her official account with “Instagram”, published pictures of the photo session while she was wearing costumes of an authentic pharaonic character and commented, “Egypt shines … very happy to represent my country in an entire section devoted to talking about Egypt.”

On the dramatic level, Salma Abu Deif is experiencing a state of artistic activity through her participation in 3 dramas in the coming period, as she competed in the Ramadan 2023 season in the series “Al-Madah 3”, and the story “Under the Belt” in the series “It Really Happened”, which is scheduled to be shown soon. She is also starring in the series “Between the Lines” in cooperation with Saba Mubarak, Ahmed Fahmy and Muhammad Alaa Jamaica, a series consisting of 30 episodes that will be shown soon on one of the digital platforms.

