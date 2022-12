The international fashion designer, Yahya Al-Bishri, said that the red shemagh is ugly on the man, and a hindrance to life.

He added, during his appearance on one of the programs, that the red shemagh has become a habit because of getting used to it for years, but if you go out to another society, you will see the ugly red color.

Yahya Al-Bishri concluded his speech, that the red color is governed by factory, and no modifications can be made to it, so it is an obstacle to life.