Shahrukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with emotional words

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has released a picture of Deepika Padukone from their upcoming movie Pathan, which shows Deepika dressed in green, holding a gun in her hand, while her face is covered with some bruises.

Today, January 5, marks the birthday of the beautiful Indian star, Deepika Padukone, as she turned 37 today. In order to greet her on this special day.

Shah Rukh Khan attached some kind and emotional words to the photo, reading, “To my dear Deepika Padukone- how have you grown to own the screen in every possible avatar, always proud and always wishing you to rise to new heights… Happy birthday… lots of love.” .

“Pathan will hit theaters on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Shah Rukh Khan said about the release date of their upcoming movie. In response to his post, one fan wrote: “The way you motivate everyone.” Another commented: “Waiting for January 25th.”

It has been confirmed that the trailer for Pathaan, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, will be released on January 10.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted that the title of Pathaan will not change, and that the film will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It comes after rumors of Pathan’s title change amid criticism, following the release of the first song for the film Besharam Rang, which featured Deepika Padukone in an orange swimsuit. Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked producer Ash Raj Films to submit an edited version of the action film as per the CBFC’s guidelines. Heeding the directives of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the filmmakers awarded the film a UA certificate after removing ten shots of Deepika Padukone, including at least three changes to the controversial Besharam Rang song and some alterations in dialogue.