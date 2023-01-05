ENTERTAINMENT

Shahrukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday with emotional words

Posted on

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has released a picture of Deepika Padukone from their upcoming movie Pathan, which shows Deepika dressed in green, holding a gun in her hand, while her face is covered with some bruises.

Today, January 5, marks the birthday of the beautiful Indian star, Deepika Padukone, as she turned 37 today. In order to greet her on this special day.

Shah Rukh Khan attached some kind and emotional words to the photo, reading, “To my dear Deepika Padukone- how have you grown to own the screen in every possible avatar, always proud and always wishing you to rise to new heights… Happy birthday… lots of love.” .

“Pathan will hit theaters on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Shah Rukh Khan said about the release date of their upcoming movie. In response to his post, one fan wrote: “The way you motivate everyone.” Another commented: “Waiting for January 25th.”

It has been confirmed that the trailer for Pathaan, which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, will be released on January 10.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted that the title of Pathaan will not change, and that the film will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It comes after rumors of Pathan’s title change amid criticism, following the release of the first song for the film Besharam Rang, which featured Deepika Padukone in an orange swimsuit. Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked producer Ash Raj Films to submit an edited version of the action film as per the CBFC’s guidelines. Heeding the directives of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the filmmakers awarded the film a UA certificate after removing ten shots of Deepika Padukone, including at least three changes to the controversial Besharam Rang song and some alterations in dialogue.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

424
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
366
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
351
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
308
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
300
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
296
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
286
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
284
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
278
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top