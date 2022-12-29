ENTERTAINMENT

She fell on the stairs of her house.. Urgent surgery to make Younes happy

The official page of the artist, Esaad Younes, announced that the famous media person had, yesterday, Wednesday, a surgery to change the joint on the right side of the pelvic region, after she fell on the stairs of her house.

The page explained that the matter necessitated her urgent transfer to the hospital in the 6th of October City, and her condition was supervised by Dr. Omar Suleiman, and urgent surgery was performed on her, and she is now in the recovery stage.

The organizers of the page asked the fans of “Her Excellency” to pray for her speedy recovery.

You will be back soon

For his part, Dr. Omar Suleiman, Professor of Orthopedics, Joints and Sports Injuries at the Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University, and the physician treating the artist, Esaad Younes, revealed the details of her health condition.

Suleiman said in televised statements: “Madame Esaad arrived at the hospital with pain in the thigh, and the x-rays showed that she had a fracture in the femur, and we made a total change of the right thigh joint, and God willing, she will return better than the first.”

On the date of her discharge from the hospital, Suleiman said: “Depending on the condition, recovery and physical therapy, we expect her to return soon at a good time.”

full count

It is noteworthy that Esaad Younis will return to TV drama in the Ramadan season 2023 through the series “Kamel Al-Idda”.

The series is a light comedy, consisting of 15 episodes, starring the star Dina El Sherbini and the star Sherif Salama.

