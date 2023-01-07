ENTERTAINMENT

She took off all her clothes and appeared naked, as on the day her mother gave birth to her.. Iranian model Mahlaqa Jaberi sparks youth madness with her new look

Posted on

Arts – Yasmine El-Tohamy – Accounts interested in news of stars and celebrities on social media have re-published pictures of the Iranian model and holder of the title of the most beautiful woman in the world, Mahlagha Jabri, while she was undergoing a previous photo session during the home stone, and she appeared during it while she was almost naked, which angered the public, who They asked her to pay attention to her beauty, which would make her top the list, and not to resort to controversy and search for fame by being naked and showing off her body charms on social media.

And the famous Iranian model had published the photo session earlier on her official page on the short photo and video sharing site “Instagram”, and she appeared in lingerie, a bra and underpants, and in other pictures she was completely naked and covered her body with a white sheet, while in other pictures she relied on wearing it. For a white shirt over the undergarments, and in a picture, she put a jacket on her shoulders while she was without a bra and left it open, and her underpants appeared, as she let down her hair in other pictures, and chose to tie it back in the rest, as she varied between wearing sunglasses or not.

A nude look from Italy

Mahalla Jaberi also appeared in another appearance on her Instagram account, with a bold look from Italy, while wearing only her underwear.

And the Iranian fashion model, Mahlaqa Jaberi, is keen to stir up controversy with her bold looks, which she shares with her fans through her official account on the Instagram photo and short video exchange site, and usually appears in only underwear, ignoring the criticism and advice of followers.

Mahalla Jaberi Dashestani is an Iranian-American, Muslim, model, born on June 17, 1989, in the city of Isfahan, raised and studied there, and in 2009 he immigrated to the United States and entered the world of fashion professionally, and worked with Philipp Plein, Guess, Michael Costello, Marc Jacobs and others. . Until she became a world famous model.

Mahala Jabri is distinguished by her eyes and long neck among the eastern models, and she is widely known in the Arab, Indian and Western worlds, except for her homeland.

Saad Mahmoud

Saad Mahmoud

A journalist who practices the profession of spoken and written journalism. A graduate of the Faculty of Information, Department of Journalism. I work in collecting and publishing news with all the details and everything related to international and local political and artistic events and translation.

