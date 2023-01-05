ENTERTAINMENT

Signed by Nelly Karim.. Jamal Suleiman with “Aunt Al-Saidi” in Ko

Posted on

09:43 PM

Thursday 05 January 2023

Books – Masrawy:

The artist, Jamal Suleiman, shared a picture of him behind the scenes of filming the series “Nadra Currency”, which will be shown in the Ramadan 2023 drama.

Suleiman published the photo, through his account on the “Instagram” website, and he appeared in it wearing robes and Aunt Al-Saidi, signed by the artist Nelly Karim.

Jamal Suleiman commented on the photo, saying: “Abdul-Jabbar.. always photographed by the wonderful Nelly Karim in the Nadra Coin series.”

The audience interacted with him, and the comments came as follows: “The picture reminded me of your wonderful role in the series The Gardens of Satan,” “The picture is awesome,” “A richness in value and meanings conveyed by the lens and embodied by you.”

The events of the series “Nadra Currency”, which will be shown in the Ramadan 2023 drama, revolve around the character of a Saeedi woman who is engaged in a fierce struggle and refuses to surrender to the deprivation of her inheritance.

The series stars Nelly Karim, Jumana Murad, Gamal Suleiman, Kamal Abu Rayya, Ahmed Eid, Nada Moussa, and others. It was written by Medhat El-Adl, directed by Mohamed El-Adl, and produced by Gamal El-Adl.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

424
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
366
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
351
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
308
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
300
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
296
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
286
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
284
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
278
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top