Signed by Nelly Karim.. Jamal Suleiman with “Aunt Al-Saidi” in Ko

Books – Masrawy:

The artist, Jamal Suleiman, shared a picture of him behind the scenes of filming the series “Nadra Currency”, which will be shown in the Ramadan 2023 drama.

Suleiman published the photo, through his account on the “Instagram” website, and he appeared in it wearing robes and Aunt Al-Saidi, signed by the artist Nelly Karim.

Jamal Suleiman commented on the photo, saying: “Abdul-Jabbar.. always photographed by the wonderful Nelly Karim in the Nadra Coin series.”

The audience interacted with him, and the comments came as follows: “The picture reminded me of your wonderful role in the series The Gardens of Satan,” “The picture is awesome,” “A richness in value and meanings conveyed by the lens and embodied by you.”

The events of the series “Nadra Currency”, which will be shown in the Ramadan 2023 drama, revolve around the character of a Saeedi woman who is engaged in a fierce struggle and refuses to surrender to the deprivation of her inheritance.

The series stars Nelly Karim, Jumana Murad, Gamal Suleiman, Kamal Abu Rayya, Ahmed Eid, Nada Moussa, and others. It was written by Medhat El-Adl, directed by Mohamed El-Adl, and produced by Gamal El-Adl.