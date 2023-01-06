Sultan Al-Tarab mourns his son… The death of Wadih George Wassouf

The Syrian and Arab artistic community was shocked at dawn on Saturday, with the news of the death of Wadih Al-Wassouf, son of the Syrian artist George Wassouf, as a result of the repercussions of stomach surgery.

The news of the death came hours after the family announced that the late young man had been transferred to a hospital in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in critical condition, following a gastric sleeve operation that he underwent more than a week ago.

Internal bleeding took his life

Although the operation was declared a success at the time, Wadih suffered internal bleeding that took his life.

Social media erupted in grief after the death was announced, and a large number of late celebrities lamented.

It is noteworthy that the last appearances of the Syrian artist, George Wassouf, were on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve, when the owner of “My Soul, Nesma” performed a huge concert entitled Trio Night, along with many music stars from the Arab world, as part of the activities of the Riyadh entertainment season.