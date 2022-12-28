Tara Emad starts performing “Haddy Valentine” with Ahmed Ezz in Saudi Arabia

Our readers are Telegram users

Elaf: Actress Tara Emad returns to the stage, with the launch of her new theatrical show, Hadi Valentine, from December 30 to January 3, 2023, as part of the Riyadh Season activities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The play was written and directed by Mohamed Mohamedi, and co-starring Ahmed Ezz, in the second theatrical collaboration between them after the play Aladdin, which was shown in 2019 in Saudi Arabia and Egypt and achieved great success.

In addition to Tara and Ezz, the play includes Sayed Ragab, Mustafa Gharib, and Shaima Seif.

In the field of cinema, Emad is waiting for the launch of the comedy film, The Pursuit, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas next January 25, directed by Yasser Sami. A group of stars will participate in the championship, including Ahmed Hatem, Iyad Nassar and Mahmoud Al-Bazawi. The film revolves around Salah (Ahmed Hatem), who returns from America after the death of his father to sell his properties in the countryside, including the football club.

During 2022, Tara Emad presented 3 TV series, the first of which was the series “Stat Beit Maadi”, which she co-starred with Kinda Alloush and Engy Al-Moqaddam, which is the Egyptian version of the American series “Why Women Kill”, then the “Investigation” series, from the original works of the WATCH IT platform, and co-starring Ahmed. Malik and Hoda Al-Mufti, and the series Suits, which was shown during the Ramadan 2022 season, and co-starred by Aser Yassin, Saba Mubarak, and Ahmed Dawoud.