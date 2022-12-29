The Abu Dhabi Festival presents the “Triple Symphony” by Emirati author Ihab Darwish

T + t- normal size

The Abu Dhabi Festival, as part of the exclusive commissioning and co-production of the activities of its nineteenth session, under the slogan “Think of the Emirates: Pioneering Creativity – Achievement Craft – Building a Civilization”, announced the presentation of the world premiere of the exceptional work “The Triple Symphony: Peace, Love, Tolerance”. International Emirati composer Ihab Darwish, in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning composer John Debney, and Academy Award-winning composer David Shire, through the festival’s digital platforms, on December 30, at 6 pm UAE time.

For her part, Hoda Ibrahim Al-Khamis, founder of the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, founder and artistic director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “Music has an inspiring role in promoting the values ​​of coexistence, love and peace between cultures and peoples, and for cultural and creative expression, the ability to translate the Emirati presence globally through the efforts of cultural diplomacy and the values ​​of brotherhood.” Humanity, which the state had pioneered in upholding it, and working to consolidate it since its founding on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, through the Document of Human Fraternity, and up to the Abrahamic Peace Agreement.

Harmony and harmony

She added: «Translating the values ​​of dialogue adopted by the United Arab Emirates, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and in celebration of the presence of 200 nationalities living in harmony and unique harmony on the land of the Emirates, the “triple symphony” begins: Peace, Love, Forgiveness» is the exclusive commissioned work produced by the Abu Dhabi Festival, which brings together three of the most prominent composers from the UAE and the world: Grammy-nominated and Academy Member Ihab Darwish, Emmy Award-winning John Debny, and Academy Award-winning David Shire, to release with more than 300 musicians from around the world, the call of human love for man, in a creative mixture of musical cultures, full of rich classical polyphonic music, and renewed traditional rhythms that reflect the unity of creativity and values ​​between East and West.

Darwish, who was nominated for the Best Emerging Music Composer award, within the international Hollywood Music Media Awards, said about the exclusive commissioned work from the Abu Dhabi Festival, “Triple Symphony: Peace, Love, Tolerance”: “I am happy to be part of this great work, which It contributes to the consolidation of the values ​​of love, peace, tolerance and coexistence adopted by the United Arab Emirates, in light of the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

An exceptional trip

Darwish thanked the Abu Dhabi Festival and the Abu Dhabi Group for Culture and Arts, for their role in sustaining the scene and the cultural movement, and for their great support for the Triple Symphony to come to light, to accompany the audience on an exceptional journey, in which all differences between religions and beliefs dissolve.

The most important international composers, musicians and singing groups from diverse cultural backgrounds, led by the famous Beethoven Academy Orchestra, led by Maestro Diego Navarro, are participating in the Triple Symphony, which makes it a living embodiment of the values ​​of peace and tolerance, and an Emirati icon to celebrate coexistence with the other.

The symphony consists of three movements “Love, Peace, Tolerance”, in addition to the introduction to “The Earth”, where the “Love” movement was composed by the composer and soundtrack composer John Debney, and the second movement “Peace” was composed by the American composer and songwriter David Shire. The third movement, “Tolerance”, was composed by the international Emirati composer, Ehab Darwish, who is a member of the prestigious International Grammy Awards Academy, to be an active member, entitled to vote in the Academy, as the first Emirati to be granted this appreciation from the Academy of the most important music awards in the world.

His music combines classical and contemporary styles, tradition and modernity, and grand patriotic themes, with captivating pieces, scored in a melodic and cinematic orchestra. His music is firmly rooted in Emirati values ​​and traditions.