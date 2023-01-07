- The artist, Ahmed Adam, shocked everyone with his statements: My wife betrayed a lotrayalyoum
- Ahmed Adam: I made a mistake about Fifi Abdo when I refused to work with her in “Pack Me Ya”FilFan.com
- My wife stopped me .. Ahmed Adam reveals his wife’s reaction after her betrayalEcho of the country
- News site: Ahmed Adam confessing his betrayal to his wife: (You stopped me more than 3 times)Tell me
- Ahmed Adam: My wife made me cheat on her more than 3 timesFilFan.com
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
The artist, Ahmed Adam, shocked everyone with his statements: My wife betrayed a lot – raialyoum
By
Posted on