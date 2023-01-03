ENTERTAINMENT

The audience congratulates Amy Samir Ghanem and Hassan Al-Raddad after the birth of their first child

Blessings and congratulations received by the two stars Hassan Al-Raddad and Amy Samir GhanemAfter Amy gave birth to their first child, comments poured in on Amy Samir Ghanem’s Instagram account, congratulating her and wishing safety for the mother and child.

And I congratulated Amy Samir GhanemYesterday, Monday, her husband, the artist, Hassan Al-Raddad, on his birthday, which falls on Monday, January 2, through her personal account on the Instagram photo and video exchange site..

And Amy Samir Ghanem wrote: Happy New Year, my sweetest and most beautiful Hassan. No matter how much I write about you, I will not be able to find words that describe God willing.“.

Hassan Al-Raddad narrated, during his hosting of the “Her Excellency” program, a comic situation with his wife, actress Amy Samir Ghanem, saying: “I have not liked the animal whose movement is fast, and my history with cats and dogs is like pitch. So I was afraid of dogs and considered them an enemy to humans. As for cats, I stay in a place where I meet a cat that suddenly terrifies me, and I go to any place I meet a cat that leaves people and sits beside me.“.

And he continued while hosting during the “Her Excellency” program with Esaad Younes: “But when Amy got married, I saw the dogs, what he considers the one who raises them as one of his children, as I saw Amy working with dogs and cats, and eating them all the time, and then one time Amy told me while we were sitting Do you know Hassan, I still loved you like dogs, so I told her this is praise or disparagement, she told me praise of course, this is what I used to say to Baba that he and dogs are the most important thing in my life“.

