- The condolence of Tariq Lutfi’s mother beginsElWatan News
- Ahmed El-Sakka arrives at the condolence of Tariq Lotfi’s mother (photos)Masrawy – Masrawy
- Tariq Lutfi receives his mother’s condolences..todayMadam Magazine
- Ahmed El-Sakka was the first to attend the condolence of Tariq Lotfi’s mother (photos)Al Masry Al Youm – Al Masry Al Youm
- Ali Al-Hajjar arrives at the condolence of Tariq Lutfi’s mother (photos)Masrawy – Masrawy
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
The condolence of Tariq Lutfi’s mother began.. and “Al-Sakka and Al-Hajjar” were the first to attend – ElWatan News
By
Posted on