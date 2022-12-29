The death of Italo Betiol.. the creator of the cartoon “Shabi Shabu”

And a statement was transferred to the “Magic” company, which holds copyrights.Shabi ShabuEric Fallan, an aide and friend of the family, said the man in his 90s “passed away peacefully”, according to AFP.

The Chapi Chapo series, featuring a boy in blue and a girl in pink in big hats, debuted on October 16, 1974.

The statement indicated that the stories of the two characters in the series, consisting of 60 episodes, each lasting 5 minutes, “were shown around the world, up to United State It was broadcasted on Nickelodeon.

And it was Italo Petiol A specialist in the “stop motion” technique, which is moving drawings and pictures in front of the camera to appear as if they are moving on their own, he aspires mainly to become a painter.

To achieve his dream, Italo, who came from Trieste, Italy, traveled to France in 1947, accompanied by his friend Stefano Lunati, who had recently graduated from the College of Fine Arts in Milan.