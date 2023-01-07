ENTERTAINMENT

The death of Sultan Al Tarab’s son, George Wassouf

The artistic community was shocked by the news of the death of Wadih Wassouf, the son of the Sultan of Tarab, George Wassouf, last night (Friday), after a health crisis he suffered as a result of complications from a recent gastric sleeve operation, according to the local “Central” news agency.

The condition of the artist, George Wassouf, is difficult, and he was transferred to the emergency room after learning of the news of his death due to a nerve attack. Lebanese journalist Elie Marhab confirmed the news. He wrote on his Twitter account: “Sultan of Tarab, George, will be transferred to the hospital after receiving the news of the death of his son, Wadih… May God give you patience and health.”

According to Lebanese media, Wadih suffered from the complications of the gastric sleeve surgery and the change of course that he underwent a few days ago, and then went out to his home before his condition worsened, yesterday, after he suffered stomach bleeding to be transferred to the hospital; As he was given a blood transfusion before he suffered a heart attack, and he remained in intensive care in a very critical condition until his death.

Yesterday, the artist, Elissa, and the media, Mona Abu Hamza, called for help to secure blood units in the “Saint Joseph” hospital, where Wadih is staying, on their Twitter account.

And the news of Wadih’s exposure to the health crisis had spread after the Lebanese singer Elisa’s tweet when she asked to donate blood urgently, which sparked a state of fear and anxiety among the followers, so that comments and news began that the patient for whom Elisa asked to donate blood was Wadih, the son of Sultan Al-Tarab, George Wassouf.

The official accounts of George Wassouf published the dates of burial and condolences, as Wadih Al-Thara will be buried in his family’s burial grounds in the town of Kafroun in Homs, central Syria, on Sunday at five in the evening, Damascus time.

