The death of the artist’s mother, Tariq Lotfi, and the stars of art console him

The artist, Tariq Lotfi, announced the death of his mother a short time ago, and that the funeral prayer will be held for her after the Asr prayer in the Police Mosque in the First Settlement area.

Tariq Lutfi wrote on “Facebook”: “I moved to the mercy of God, my dear mother. Please pray for mercy and forgiveness. The funeral prayer at the Police Mosque, the first assembly, after the Asr prayer, God willing.

A number of stars and celebrities were keen to mourn the death of Tariq Lutfi’s mother, including the artist, Reham Abdel Ghafour, who commented on Tariq Lutfi’s post, saying: “Oh my love, stay for God, may God have mercy on her and give you patience, in heaven, God willing.” Dora wrote: “May God have mercy on her.” And he will make her resting place in Paradise and give you patience. My sincere condolences.” And the artist, Amr Salah El-Din, wrote: “Survival and permanence belong to God, Lord of the worlds. May God have mercy on her and forgive her, and dwell her in spacious gardens, O Most Merciful.”

And the artist, Wafaa Amer, wrote on “Instagram”: “Survival is for God and perpetuity is for God … sincere condolences and sympathy for the mother of the artist, Tariq Lutfi.”

It is worth noting that the artist Taq Lotfi participated in the Ramadan drama season 2022, through the series “Ghamam Island”, which was very popular with the audience. As he embodied the character of Khaldoun, and the series achieved great success since the presentation of its first episode, and the events took place within a social suspense framework, and the work succeeded in attracting a large segment of the audience.

And he participated in the championship of the series, Ghammam Island, and a group of artists, most notably Mai Ezz El-Din, Abdel Aziz Makhyoun, Mayar Al-Ghaity, Muhammad Jumaa, Wafaa Amer, Ahmed Amin, Fathi Abdel-Wahhab, Riyadh Al-Khouli, and a number of other artists, and the work was written by Abdel Rahim Kamal and directed by Hussein Al-Manbawi. .