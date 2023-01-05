The film “Shalabi” by Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz achieves 404 thousand pounds in the first days of its screening news

Yesterday, Wednesday, the film “Shalabi” by Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, received revenues amounting to 404 thousand and 845 pounds, on the first days of its release in cinemas.

The film revolves around a social comedy about the young man, “Saber”, who works in a nightclub horror house.

We recommend – # Fashion_Police: Haifa Wehbe made adjustments to her dress on New Year's Eve for more "transparency" .. Two artists wore it before her

Saber experiences interesting events when he designs a doll called “Shalabi” and begins preparing for its show. He also meets Ruby during work events and a love story develops between them.

The movie “Shalabi” stars alongside Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz: Ruby, Bayoumi Fouad, Hatem Salah, the child Celia Saad, Mohamed Mahmoud, and other artists, and the work is written by Mostafa Hamdy and directed by Peter Mimi.

It is noteworthy that Karim Mahmoud Abdelaziz presented in January last year the movie “For Zico”, which achieved great success at the time of its presentation, exceeding 28 million pounds, and co-starring Menna Shalaby, Muhammad Mahmoud, Mahmoud Hafez, and guests of honor Chico and Esaad Younes, and written by Mostafa. Hamdy and directed by Peter Mimi.

The movie “Nabil El-Gamil, a beautician” by the star Mohamed Heneidy, the movie “At Gun Point” by Hassan Al-Raddad, and the movie “Hashtag Jozni” starring Mayan Al-Sayed and Amir Al-Masry will be shown in the cinema during the current period, alongside “Shalaby”.

