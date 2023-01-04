“The Fridge” is back in “Alserkal Avenue”

The “The Fridge” series of concerts returns in its 39th edition, with a program full of shows that satisfy all tastes. As the first concerts of 2023 will take place at “The Fridge” theater on “Al Serkal Avenue” in Al Quoz, Dubai, every Tuesday, starting from the 17th of this month until the seventh of next February.

This season presents performances by a group of talented artists, namely: “Freak”, “Art Voices”, “Idrisi” and “Parekh and Singh”.

The performances of the “The Freej” series of concerts will start on the 17th of this month with the Somali soil artist “Freik”, a pioneer of trap music in the Arab world, who has previously opened performances for famous artists. The Armenian band, Art Voices, will take to the stage on the 24th of this month, in an evening that combines the melodies of jazz and Armenian music. On January 31, the theater will host a performance by the Jordanian singer “Idrisi”, in an evening full of Arab pop music. Indo-pop duo Parekh & Singh will wrap up their performances on February 7th with energetic beats. This season will enrich the performances of several bands and artists.

It is noteworthy that “The Frij” shows were launched in 2008, and quickly evolved from a simple theatrical setup devoid of effects to become a comprehensive platform for live performances with an audiovisual system that allows artists to turn their ambitious visions into reality. The concert series aims to support youth in the region by providing a platform for emerging musicians from within the UAE and abroad, especially those whose impact is changing the Arab music scene.