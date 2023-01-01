The girls of the plateau.. Kenzi and Jana Amr Diab with a bold look in the latest appearance.. .. Watch now

Abu Dhabi – Ahmed El-Gazzar – Kenzi Amr Diab, her followers, through her official account on Instagram, shared pictures showing her celebration with her sister, “Jana”, in the New Year’s Eve.

Kenzi celebrated with her sister, inside one of the famous public places, and commented, “Happy Year,” while the photos won the admiration of their fans on Instagram.

On the other hand, the great artist Amr Diab topped the list of the best Arab artist for the year 2022 through the Anghami platform.

Amr Diab ranked first on the platform among the list of the best artists in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Iraq and Jordan.

And the Anghami music platform announced that Amr Diab’s songs had crossed the one billion stream, as the first Arab singer to achieve this number.

On the other hand, Amr Diab recently performed a successful concert at the Middle Best Doha Festival in the State of Qatar.