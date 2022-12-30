The Green Door will be screened exclusively on Watch It next Wednesday

View the platform Watch this The movie “The Green Door” – his latest original work – will be released exclusively next Wednesday, corresponding to January 4, when the platform announced the date of its showing with the release of an official announcement, revealing the characteristics of the film. . The last books of the late Osama Anwar Okasha, which he wrote in the eighties.

The official promo of the film, especially after the appearance of the serum injected by the artist Iyad Nassar, contained a state of excitement, suspense and mystery that changed the features of human life.

The movie “Dir Sabz” directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz, starring Iyad Nassar, Sahar Al-Sayegh, Khaled Al-Sawy, Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Fouad Salem, Hamza Al-Aili, Abed Anani, Islam Hafez, Sama. Ibrahim and Latifa Fahmy and a number of other artists in the nineties revolve around a social environment and around people who abandon their principles and morals..

Sahar Al-Saiq, the heroine of this film, spoke about this work in an interview with Al-Youm Seifni TV, on the sidelines of the last session of the Alexandria Film Festival, where she witnessed the screening of the film. The late Osama Anwar Okasha.

She indicated that the script of the late Osama Anwar Okasha sheds light on the best details in portraying this character, stressing that the film appeared professionally due to the presence of an informed director named Raouf Abdel Aziz and their work. A lot of rehearsals were done together, so it was easy to work on the performance, explaining that director Raouf Abdel Aziz is focusing on every detail of the script..

On the authority of director Raouf Abdel Aziz, he said in the film symposium that was also held at the Alexandria Festival: “I grew up with the works of Osama Anwar Okasha, and my dream was to present him with a different work. He searched a lot and was able to get in touch with his daughter and she showed him two works, one of which was green, and she decided. Written by Osama Anwar Okasha.



