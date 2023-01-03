ENTERTAINMENT

The investigation with Sherine and Hossam Habib because of their visit to Fadl Shaker in Lebanon

Posted on

Lebanese media reported that the artist, Sherine Abdel Wahhab, and her husband, Hossam Habib, are being investigated by the security services in Lebanon, because of their visit to the artist, Fadl Shaker.

Today, Tuesday, Lebanese press reports confirmed that the security services took Sherine and her husband to the investigation, based on a judicial warrant, in order to inquire about the reasons that prompted them to visit the artist, Fadl Shaker, who is wanted by the judiciary, at his place of residence.

She added that after the investigation, Sherine and her husband were released after it was found that they had obtained a security permit to enter the camp.

The Egyptian artist, Sherine Abdel Wahab, who is currently in Lebanon, visited Fadl Shaker, who is in Ain El-Hilweh camp.

Shaker published, through his account on “Instagram”, a video clip collected by Bashir in the camp in Sidon, after a break from meeting them that lasted for more than 12 years.

According to local media, they talked about the need to produce a joint work, “Duet”, an idea that Fadl and Sherine had agreed on years ago and has not died yet.

According to the information, the visit took place on Thursday evening, and producer Youssef Harb, poet Ahmed Madi and some friends, including journalist Hussein Khreis, participated in it.

