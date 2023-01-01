The missile, Haifa Wehbe, made the audience crazy with a daring dance and an open dress at the New Year’s party .. .. Watch now

We thank you for your interest in reading the news of Haifa Wehbe’s missile, which made the audience mad with a bold dance and an open dress at the New Year’s party .. .. Watch now on our website and now with the details

Abu Dhabi – Ahmed El-Gazzar – The Lebanese star Haifa Wehbe shared with her fans a group of photos from the concert she performed in a famous hotel in Lebanon, to celebrate the advent of the New Year.

Haifa Wehbe appeared at the ceremony in an elegant, transparent and shiny off-the-shoulder dress, with a long side slit.

Haifa chose makeup to highlight her beauty, and left her hair loose on her shoulders.

Social media users shared clips of the concert, which showed Haifa Wehbe moving gracefully among her fans, who were keen to photograph moments from the evening with their own phone cameras.

Haifa Wehbe presented a bunch of songs, which the audience interacted with.

Other clips from the concert showed Haifa Wehbe enjoying belly dancing, in the midst of an audience that danced and sang with her, making her audience liken her to a butterfly.

Haifa Wehbe wrote, describing the atmosphere of the party: “The best feeling and I am very happy that I welcomed the New Year in my country, Lebanon, among my people and my family, and in the presence of all our guests who came from all countries. Happy New Year to all of you.”

It is noteworthy that Haifa Wehbe has been preoccupied during the last period with filming her movie “Ramses Paris”, which takes place in a comic framework, about the movement of a group of Egyptians from Ramses to Paris on a journey that includes many events and surprises, and the events reach their climax when they decide to form a gang to steal the Mona Lisa painting from The Louvre in disguise.

The “AKA” company, producers Raymond Ramses and Ahmed Khaled Moussa, released the first teaser poster for the movie “Ramses Paris” by Haifa Wehbe, in preparation for showing it in cinemas during the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr season 2023.

The movie “Ramses Paris” starring Haifa Wehbe, Muhammad Salam, Hamdi Al-Marghani, Mustafa Khater, Muhammad Osama (Aws Aws), Muhammad Tharwat, Mahmoud Hafez, the Tunisian Samira Makroun, Mustafa Al-Banna, and a number of other artists, written by Karim Hassan Bashir and directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa, produced by AKA Ahmed Khaled Moussa and Raymond Ramses, and distributed by Synergy Films.

