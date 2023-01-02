The revenue of the new “Avatar” exceeds one billion dollars

“Avatar: Waterway” grossed nearly $82.4 million in its weekend in North America, bringing its worldwide total to $1 billion in record time, Exeter Relations reported.
However, director James Cameron indicated that the big-budget film produced by the “20th Century” company needs twice that amount to reimburse its production costs and start the stage of making profits. The original “Avatar” movie took in a record $2.9 billion.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news