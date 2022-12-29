ENTERTAINMENT

The revenue of the new Brad Pitt movie, Babylon, is close to $ 5 million

Posted on

World actor Brad Pitt’s new movie BabylonRevenues at the box office approached $ 5 million, and this work was shown on December 25th.

The events of the film, written by Damien Chazelle, take place in the golden age of Hollywood, specifically during the twenties of the last century, and the writer of the film told Vanity Fair magazine (Vanity Fair)That period was “a pivotal moment in the history of Hollywood, as Los Angeles was turning into a metropolis, and the film industry that made the uncertain transition from silent films to talkies was full of people aspiring to fame, fortune and power.”“.

Although the writer inspired his characters from real-life Hollywood stars, most of the characters in the movie Babylon It will be fancy.

Brad Pitt plays a silent movie star during that time, andMargot Robbie Be a symbol of the twenties of the last century. With Hollywood turning around them, they are forced to deal with an ever more sophisticated industry.

Originally, Emma Stone was to be played Emma Stone She starred in the film, but she exited in late 2020 due to scheduling conflicts, and was then replaced by Ruby, the star of the film. “La La Land” famous.

Brad Pitt appears in the film with a thin mustache and without a beard, as he got rid of it completely, and he is the character of Jack Conrad who plays him, while Margot Robbie appeared with short golden hair, as the character of an aspiring actress named Nellie Laroy will play in the film..

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top