The revenue of the new Brad Pitt movie, Babylon, is close to $ 5 million

World actor Brad Pitt’s new movie BabylonRevenues at the box office approached $ 5 million, and this work was shown on December 25th.

The events of the film, written by Damien Chazelle, take place in the golden age of Hollywood, specifically during the twenties of the last century, and the writer of the film told Vanity Fair magazine (Vanity Fair)That period was “a pivotal moment in the history of Hollywood, as Los Angeles was turning into a metropolis, and the film industry that made the uncertain transition from silent films to talkies was full of people aspiring to fame, fortune and power.”“.

Although the writer inspired his characters from real-life Hollywood stars, most of the characters in the movie Babylon It will be fancy.

Brad Pitt plays a silent movie star during that time, andMargot Robbie Be a symbol of the twenties of the last century. With Hollywood turning around them, they are forced to deal with an ever more sophisticated industry.

Originally, Emma Stone was to be played Emma Stone She starred in the film, but she exited in late 2020 due to scheduling conflicts, and was then replaced by Ruby, the star of the film. “La La Land” famous.

Brad Pitt appears in the film with a thin mustache and without a beard, as he got rid of it completely, and he is the character of Jack Conrad who plays him, while Margot Robbie appeared with short golden hair, as the character of an aspiring actress named Nellie Laroy will play in the film..