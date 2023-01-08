ENTERTAINMENT

“The singer must deceive me.” Amr Mostafa’s statements are causing an uproar

Posted on

The Egyptian composer Amr Mostafa caused a sensation on social media with his bold statements about the stars and his strange relationship with some of those he works with, stressing that he is the only one the singer makes an effort to work with.

He said in a television interview, “I am the only composer who needs a singer to deceive him in order to work with him.. He deceives me and sits, for example, 4 or 5 months in order to take a song. I am not upset that someone composes a melody for him or not, because no one is important.. The important thing is the audience’s love.”

“except me”

And about the song of the series “Except Ana”, the Egyptian singer and composer denied that there had been any problems with anyone before the song, adding: “Then they heard the music and found themselves in great trouble, and they did not download songs from that time, they were afraid of the scandal.”

He added that there is currently no song that caught his attention and he hopes that it will be for him to sing it, explaining that there are a number of singers who buy views on YouTube, and there are artists who prevented the download of songs on YouTube.

wide criticism

Amr Mostafa responded to his critics that his tunes are all the same, saying: “Whoever sees that all the songs and melodies are similar to each other must refer to a psychiatrist,” explaining that some artists fabricate the number of views on social media.

The Egyptian composer’s statements were widely criticized and attacked on social media platforms, as his pioneers described them as bad and provocative against the stars on the one hand, and the rest of his fellow composers on the other hand.

Amr Mostafa

Amr Mostafa

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

438
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
380
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
363
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
318
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
best iphone editing best iphone editing
316
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
307
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
300
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
300
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
294
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
287
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top