“The singer must deceive me.” Amr Mostafa’s statements are causing an uproar

The Egyptian composer Amr Mostafa caused a sensation on social media with his bold statements about the stars and his strange relationship with some of those he works with, stressing that he is the only one the singer makes an effort to work with.

He said in a television interview, “I am the only composer who needs a singer to deceive him in order to work with him.. He deceives me and sits, for example, 4 or 5 months in order to take a song. I am not upset that someone composes a melody for him or not, because no one is important.. The important thing is the audience’s love.”

“except me”

And about the song of the series “Except Ana”, the Egyptian singer and composer denied that there had been any problems with anyone before the song, adding: “Then they heard the music and found themselves in great trouble, and they did not download songs from that time, they were afraid of the scandal.”

He added that there is currently no song that caught his attention and he hopes that it will be for him to sing it, explaining that there are a number of singers who buy views on YouTube, and there are artists who prevented the download of songs on YouTube.

wide criticism

Amr Mostafa responded to his critics that his tunes are all the same, saying: “Whoever sees that all the songs and melodies are similar to each other must refer to a psychiatrist,” explaining that some artists fabricate the number of views on social media.

The Egyptian composer’s statements were widely criticized and attacked on social media platforms, as his pioneers described them as bad and provocative against the stars on the one hand, and the rest of his fellow composers on the other hand.