The Syrian artist Wafaa Salem retires from art and comments, “Shaking the Stone from My Heart” • Al-Marsad Newspaper

Al-Marsad Newspaper: The Syrian artist, Wafaa Salem, appeared in a video to announce her retirement and her departure from the artistic scene.

She said that her image, which spread on social media, and which showed her differently than usual, was “very difficult” and caused her to receive calls from all countries of the world.

She added that she had received a phone call from California, where they offered her treatment on a “medical consultancy” in addition to many other calls that did not stop, and they asked her to come with the number of escorts she needed.

And she continued: I received calls from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Iraq, and people are still checking on me, and I wanted to tell you from my heart, I hope there will be personal communication, and I will create a channel to answer all questions.

And the artist began to explain her suffering, as well as her experience in acting, following up: I worked with giants and greats, including Ahmed Zaki and director Atef Salem, concluding: I decided to remove the stone from my heart and retire from acting, and I will tell the reasons soon.