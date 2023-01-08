ENTERTAINMENT

The Syrian Virtual Community School honors Qassem Malho, Ali Karim and Amana Wali

The Syrian Virtual Community honored a number of stars of art and drama in Syria on the occasion of the start of its work, and to announce its activities, goals, and educational mission.

The head of the school’s board of directors, Nawal Ebeid, said in an interview with “Fuchsia” that the artists were honored for their important artistic, educational and social message.

She added that virtual education gave a golden opportunity to those who lost the opportunity to learn for various reasons, if it was because of the circumstances that forced some to emigrate or travel, and to link the Syrian expatriate student to his environment and his motherland, to spread the Arabic language, and to maintain and consolidate its strength. Also, one of the goals of the school is to take care of people of determination, and those who have a mobility disability that may prevent them from going to school.

The honored artists praised this experience, including the artist Qassem Malho, who stressed the importance of the distance education experience, strengthening the relationship with Syrian expatriate children around the world, and consolidating the Arabic language.

And the artist, Ali Karim, stated that the importance of the school stems from its social responsibility, and its lofty humanitarian and scientific mission. He described the project as great.

The artist, Amana Wali, expressed her happiness with what she called a victory for science, which contributed to solving the problem of many people of determination and Syrian expatriates. I hope that this achievement will spread to more than one Syrian governorate.

In turn, the artist Osama El-Sayed Youssef praised this edifice, and said that everyone should honor the owners of this school for their role in building people and spreading education.

