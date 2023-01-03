Thursday.. Launching the activities of “Cinema Khairy Beshara” in Zawya

I wrote – Mona Al-Muji:

On Thursday, January 5th, Zawya Cinema will host the activities of “Cinema Khairy Beshara”, which will continue until the 31st of the same month.

The program of the event includes 12 films directed by the great creator Khairy Bishara, which will include a group of films that have been restored by the Red Sea Film Festival as well as the National Cinema Center. Contemporary and many young film directors.

The director, Khairy Bishara, is considered one of the most important directors of Egyptian cinema. He presented cinematic works in which a large number of the most important artists of Egyptian cinema participated, with their ideas and content that discussed many of the problems of society, making them join the list of the most prominent works of Egyptian cinema.

The “Cinema Khairy Beshara” program is an opportunity to rediscover his works in their diversity and differences, and to get acquainted with the director who is often described as a rebel. Six panel discussions will be held during the program after a number of films that will be presented, namely “Buoy No. 70”, “The Ring and the Bracelet”, and “Sweet Day Bitter Day”, “Crab” which opens at the opening, “Wild Desire”, “Ice Cream in Gleam”, “America Chica Pica”, “Strawberry War”, “Traffic Light”, “Moon Night”, “Moon” Dog” and three documentaries: “Tank Hunter, Seagull, and Countryside Doctor.” The seminars will be moderated by Omar Al-Zuhairi, director Ayten Amin, director Ahmed Fawzi Saleh, and critic Nour Al-Safouri.

It is noteworthy that director Khairy Bishara’s artistic debut was through documentaries, especially with the establishment of the National Center for Documentary and Short Films in 1967.

Bishara won many awards throughout his artistic career, including the Idea Award for his documentary film “Tank Hunter” in 1975. He also received the State Encouragement Award in Arts from the Supreme Council for Arts, Literature and Social Sciences.