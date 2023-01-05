Tolin Al-Bakri reveals the features of her personality with “The Divination”…and praises her duet with Hussein Abbas

The Syrian actress Tolin Al-Bakri revealed the features of her participation in the series “The Oracle”, the idea of ​​​​Bashar Al-Sarim and Muhammad Al-Ali, written, screenplay and dialogue by Hamza Al-Lahham, directed by Yazan Sharbatji.

Al-Bakri said in an interview with “Fuchsia” from behind the scenes of filming the work that she embodies the character “Suha”, a woman married to a famous doctor and has a beautiful family and a young child, but she and her family are exposed to a major sad event whose repercussions appear with the progress of events.

She added that she presents the duet with the artist Hussein Abbas, as she described working with him as wonderful, as he is a cooperative and respectful person, so I felt great harmony between them by filming work scenes, even though it was the first time she met him. Praising the love that unites the work team as a whole.

Al-Bakri stressed that she cannot work in an atmosphere that is dominated by negative energy and causes tension. Because the artist needs to work in a comfortable atmosphere to present his best, he is a mass of feelings.

On the other hand, the Syrian artist praised the cooperation with director Yazan Sharbatji, and said: “My testimony in him is wounded, and he is from an ingrained artistic family and has a long history in artistic work. He has a terrible directorial eye, and everyone enjoys working with him.”

And she hoped that this beautiful “combination” of director, author, technicians and actors would always meet.