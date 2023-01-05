ENTERTAINMENT

Tolin Al-Bakri reveals the features of her personality with “The Divination”…and praises her duet with Hussein Abbas

Posted on

The Syrian actress Tolin Al-Bakri revealed the features of her participation in the series “The Oracle”, the idea of ​​​​Bashar Al-Sarim and Muhammad Al-Ali, written, screenplay and dialogue by Hamza Al-Lahham, directed by Yazan Sharbatji.

Al-Bakri said in an interview with “Fuchsia” from behind the scenes of filming the work that she embodies the character “Suha”, a woman married to a famous doctor and has a beautiful family and a young child, but she and her family are exposed to a major sad event whose repercussions appear with the progress of events.

She added that she presents the duet with the artist Hussein Abbas, as she described working with him as wonderful, as he is a cooperative and respectful person, so I felt great harmony between them by filming work scenes, even though it was the first time she met him. Praising the love that unites the work team as a whole.

Al-Bakri stressed that she cannot work in an atmosphere that is dominated by negative energy and causes tension. Because the artist needs to work in a comfortable atmosphere to present his best, he is a mass of feelings.

On the other hand, the Syrian artist praised the cooperation with director Yazan Sharbatji, and said: “My testimony in him is wounded, and he is from an ingrained artistic family and has a long history in artistic work. He has a terrible directorial eye, and everyone enjoys working with him.”

And she hoped that this beautiful “combination” of director, author, technicians and actors would always meet.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

424
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
366
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
351
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
308
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
300
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
296
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
286
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
284
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
278
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top