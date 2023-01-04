ENTERTAINMENT

Umm Kulthum is on the list of the 200 greatest singers in history

Posted on

This came in the rankings published by the American “Rolling Stone” magazine, of the greatest singers around the world.

The classification was based on the opinions of music critics, and Umm Kulthum ranked higher than it Michael Jackson and Rihanna.

According to critic Will Hermes, the voice of Umm Kulthum There is no equal in the world singingand represented the soul of the Arab world for decades.

The magazine described Umm Kulthum’s voice as “resonant”, which easily expresses feelings and emotions, despite the variety of topics covered in her songs.

As for the American singer Bob Dylan, he described her as a great singer.

The magazine stated that singer Beyoncé used Umm Kulthum’s song “Anta Omri” in designing her artistic tour in 2016.

The top ten ranks, in order, were occupied by:

  • Aretha Franklin
  • Whitney Houston
  • Sam Cook
  • Billie Holiday
  • Mariah Carey
  • Ray Charles
  • Steve Winder
  • Beyonce
    Otis Redding
  • silt

