Unexpectedly, a simple operation caused the death of George Wassouf’s son

The “Sultan of Tarab” George Wassouf was bereaved, at dawn on Saturday. With the death of his son Wadih, as a result of the repercussions of gastric sleeve surgeryWhere it was supposed to be a minor surgery, except that “the winds come with what the ships do not desire,” and the surgery caused the death of the young Wadih, whom his grieving father described as “a tear of the eye, and a beloved of the heart inside.”

The news of the death came hours after the family announced that the late young man had been transferred to a hospital in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in critical condition After the sleeve gastrectomy which he had had for more than a week.

Although the operation was declared a success at the time, Wadih suffered internal bleeding that took his life.

Social media erupted in grief after the death was announced, and a large number of late celebrities lamented.

And the pioneers of the communication sites re-circulated a video clip of the Syrian singer George Wassouf talking about his late son Wadih long before his death, as “Sultan Al-Tarab” said in the meeting: “This is the tear of my eyes, this is the beloved of the heart from the inside. I am Abu Wadih.

It is noteworthy that the last appearances of the Syrian artist, George Wassouf, were on the occasion of the New Year’s Eve, when the owner of “My Soul, Nesma” performed a huge concert entitled Trio Night, along with many music stars from the Arab world, as part of the activities of the Riyadh entertainment season.