“Rah Wadih, Umm Wadih” .. A touching video by George Wassouf in his son’s condolences

The pioneers of social networking sites circulated a video clip showing a moment of affection between the Syrian artist George Wassouf and his ex-wife, Shalimar Shibli, during the condolence session before the funeral and burial of their son Wadih, who died on Friday after complications from the gastric banding, according to what was reported in Al Markaziya news.