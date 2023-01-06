ENTERTAINMENT

Watch .. Shooting during the filming of a "video clip" and wounding 10 people in Miami

Al-Marsad Newspaper: The US authorities have opened an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday night, injuring at least 10 people.

According to the information, the shooting took place while rappers “French Montana” and “Rob49” were filming a music video in the area.

Police responded to a report of gunfire outside The Licking restaurant shortly before 8pm, where they found several victims. The police did not confirm the number of injured, although the sources said the number was more than ten.

An eyewitness said he heard between 10 and 15 gunshots.

